A 92-year-old manages to play golf several times a month with “the boys”

PARSONS, W.Va. – At 92 years old, George Hubbard said that the secret to a long and happy life is golf.

George has been playing golf for 57 years, and despite a bad knee, he still manages to play several times a month with his golfing buddies.

When it’s time to go golfing, George gets picked up by his best friend, Dale Ruckle. They’ve been playing golf together for over 40 years.

“There’s never a dull moment when George is here.” Dale Ruckle

Their routine starts off with a visit to Mcdonald’s to get some coffee before the game starts, and they’ll stop at Mcdonald’s their way home to get some lunch.

George can’t play a regular game of golf, however he practices his short game during scramble, which is played on and around the green, including putting, chipping and pitching, and bunker shots.

George claims that he isn’t a professional golf player, but he still loves to play the game and spending time with his friends.