CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Five and dime stores are one of America’s older traditions, but one West Virginian five and dime has stood the test of time.

Berdine’s Five and Dime (5 and Dime), located in Harrisville, West Virginia, has upheld the age-old tradition of selling its miscellaneous inexpensive wares to the community for longer than any other currently existing store. And it all began with two brothers.

According to Berdine’s own website, the story begins in 1908 with brothers Lafayette and K.C. Berdine. After attempting to establish a store in Weston, the two chose to move their establishment, “Hunt & Berdine’s Five and Dime,” from Pennsylvania to the corner of Court and Main Streets in Harrisville.

Layfayette didn’t stay with the business for long, leaving K.C. and his wife to work the store themselves by 1909. The store was later moved to a new building at its present location at 106 North Court Street in 1915.

In 1983, the Six family purchased the store from owner Fred W. Berdine and chose to take their own approach to renovating the establishment. Wanting to go back to its “original look and feel,” the new owners threw away the store’s “modern ‘improvements,'” the website said.

“Out went fluorescent lights, flower power bright plastic contact paper hiding older, darker solid oak counters came off, and the classic bins and price labels on the bins were dug out and put back in use. The electric cash register went as did many other ‘improvements.'”

As it now stands, Berdine’s Five and Dime is believed to be the oldest continuously functioning five and dime in the United States. They are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

