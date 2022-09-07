CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Julie Chin, an anchor at KJRH in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has gone viral in the last week after she had the beginning of a stroke on live TV, but she also is a former member of the WBOY family in Clarksburg.

Chin is originally from New York and moved to Oklahoma around 20 years ago, but in between, she lived in Clarksburg and worked as a Meteorologist for WBOY. Chin was the morning and noon Meteorologist from November 2001 to September 2002, and also reported for 12News on occasion. One of her pieces was a series where viewers would choose jobs for her to try.

The following 2002 video shows Chin spending a day as a Preschool teacher.

Julie Chin during her time at WBOY

Chin during an interview with Hoda and Jenna on NBC’s the TODAY Show on Sept. 7

While anchoring the Saturday morning news last week, Chin began to lose her vision, her left hand and arm went numb, and she couldn’t read the prompter. According to KJRH, Chin suffered “the beginnings of a stroke” on air, but after several days of testing, Chin is doing well, the station reported Tuesday.

Chin plans to return to the anchor desk after taking some time to rest.

Wondering where your once favorite WBOY anchor, reporter or meteorologist is now? Check out our WBOY Alumni page to see which former 12News on-air talent are still working in news and where.