Bonnie’s Bus is serving women all over West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bonnie’s Bus was created in honor of Bonnie Wells Wilson, the mother of Jo Statler, who succumbed to breast cancer in a remote area of the state with no access to screening mammography.

Bonnie’s Bus has been on the road for 10 years serving women all over West Virginia, which also includes the rural parts of the state.

Some women might not have access or the resources to get a mammogram, so this allows them to do so without having to travel far away.

“Everyone is so grateful and so thankful that we’re there. They say if it wasn’t for the Bonnie’s Bus, they likely would not have a mammogram done.” Rick Maczko

Bonnie’s Bus driver

According to the WVU Cancer Institute, The Bus serves women who have private insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, as well as under or uninsured women who qualify for the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program.

Grant funds and donations are available to pay for women without coverage so that no woman age 40 or older is ever turned away.

Bonnie’s Bus has provided over 17,900 mammograms and detected at least 100 cases of breast cancer.

There is a schedule of where Bonnie’s Bus will be located in West Virginia until it stops for winter.

Bonnie’s Bus works with clinics, hospitals, businesses, community partners and healthcare providers to coordinate visits for screenings.