CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Friday is National Beer Day, and what better way to celebrate than trying some local brews? You may not know that there are more than 30 different breweries in West Virginia, and each of them has its own takes on different beer styles.

For National Beer Day, 304 Today went to Morgantown Brewing Company to check out their brewing operation and learn about what they have on tap for the weekend. If you’re new to craft beer Morgantown Brewing Company gave some excellent recommendations on what to try at the oldest operating brew house in West Virginia.

The map below shows just about every brewery in the state of West Virginia, so find one near you and support a local business on National Beer Day.