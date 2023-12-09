WBOY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Sunday marks International Lager Day, because yes, of course there’s a day for that. With this important day of recognition in mind, 12 News and Brews News reporter Sam Gorski picked out five lagers in no particular order that you can try right now at grocery stores around north central West Virginia.

#5. Landshark Lager – Margaritaville Brewing Company

Landshark Lager by Margaritaville Brewing Company (WBOY image)

Landshark Lager is brewed by Margaritaville Brewing Company which, as you may have guessed, was founded by Jimmy Buffett in 2006 and is the house lager for all Margaritaville restaurants. If you want to be reminded of what summer tastes like, Landshark Lager could be what you’re looking for.

This beer is full-bodied while not feeling too heavy. While it may not beat Corona as the beach beer king, it tastes similar enough while still having space to taste different and be its own thing.

#4. Lawnchair Hotrod – Rhinegeist Brewery

Lawnchair Hotrod by Rhinegeist Brewery (WBOY image)

This beer comes from Rhinegeist Brewery in Cincinnati, Ohio. It’s light and straightforward, but its distinctive characteristic is the tropical fruitiness and citrus flavor, while still tasting and feeling like a lager. This beer is definitely not a sour but tastes bright and is worth trying if you’re looking for something a little different or want to try something new.

#3. Country Roads Trust Lager – Big Timber Brewing Co.

Country Roads Trust Lager (Photo Ryan Decker, Gold and Blue Nation)

If you’re a sports or beer fan it’s almost a certainty that you have heard of this one. The CRT Lager was released earlier this year and tastes exactly how you would imagine a gameday beer to taste, except better, because it’s made right here in West Virginia.

It’s light, crisp, refreshing, and has a hint of malt — perfect for easy drinking in the living room while watching the game. This beer can be found in grocery store chains across West Virginia and at WVU sporting events. Each purchase contributes to the Country Roads Trust, a name, image and likeness organization that helps WVU student-athletes secure brand deals and partnerships.

#2. Country Roads Pilsner – Smoketown Brewing Station

Country Roads Pilsner by Smoketown Brewing Station (WBOY image)

Not to be confused with the Country Roads Trust Lager, and yes it does have “pilsner” in the name, but pilsners are still technically lagers. Don’t be fooled by the somewhat ordinary-looking label because this beer has a good amount of character behind it.

On first taste, the Country Roads Pilsner has a hint of citrus and is very clean throughout. It’s slightly sweet and is a clear step above the big three domestic beers if you want to treat yourself to something different but still familiar.

#1. Logger Lager – Big Timber Brewing Co.

The Logger Lager is a staple from Big Timber Brewing and for good reason. This beer is much maltier than domestic lagers like Bud Light, Coors or Miller Lite but doesn’t get carried away. It has a clean finish which lets a lot of the character of the beer come through. Aside from the pun, which is always a plus, the Logger Lager is a unique-tasting and is absolutely something you should pick up the next time you see it if it’s one you have tried in the past.