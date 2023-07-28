CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A partnership was announced on Wednesday between West Virginia’s largest brewery, Big Timber Brewing, and Country Roads Trust, a name, image and likeness (NIL) trust for WVU athletes, to create what they describe as “the perfect gameday beer” that will be distributed across the state.

The Country Roads Trust Lager is described as “light, crisp and refreshing,” and will debut Wednesday, Aug. 2. 15% of all sales of the beer will go to the Country Roads Trust, which works with WVU student-athletes to find NIL deals.

Country Roads Trust Social Media Manager Amanda Mazey said the beer will be available anywhere Big Timber Products are usually sold, including bars, grocery stores and restaurants.

Mazey also said that the partnership is working on getting the beer sold inside Milan Puskar Stadium, but negotiations are still ongoing.