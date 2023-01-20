COOL RIDGE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Grab your growlers and get ready for WVPubfest 2023, a music event with more than 20 different musical acts coming to Cool Ridge, West Virginia this spring.

On May 20, the event will be hosted at Weathered Ground Brewing and aims to highlight West Virginia artists and music groups while raising money for WV Public Broadcasting and the WV Collective, an outlet for local musicians.

WVPubfest (Courtesy WVPubfest)

Weathered Ground Brewing announced the full lineup for the event on Monday:

WVPubfest is a family-friendly, all-day event that will have food, drinks and a multitude of performances on two different stages. All musical acts will be by artists from West Virginia. According to the event page, WVPubfest has raised more than $20,000 since it began to directly support arts in the region.

Entry is free for kids 12 and under, and general admission tickets start at $40 which can be purchased here. The venue will open at 10:00 a.m. with music starting at 11:00 a.m. You must be 21 or older with a valid ID to purchase alcohol.