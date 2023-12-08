CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than 700 miles away from Point Pleasant and the first recorded sighting of the now famous Mothman, a Minneapolis Brewery has taken inspiration from West Virginia’s most notorious cryptid.

Modist Brewing Co. announced that it will release “Pleasant Premonitions” next week, a double red “EyePA” inspired by Mothman, clocking in at 8% ABV.

Modist Brewing is the second Midwest company to recently bring the legend of Mothman to people outside of Appalachia. In November, 12 News featured a Mothman brick set by Northwoods Bricks located in Rhinelander, Wisconsin.

Pleasant Premonitions Double Red EyePA by Modist Brewing Co. (Courtesy Modist Brewing Co.)

12 News spoke with Jason Dixon, an employee at Modist Brewing who said Mothman is quite popular around the brewery. Dixon said that many employees wear noise-canceling headphones or earbuds while they work due to how loud it can get in their production building, and many of them enjoy listening to paranormal or true crime podcasts like Astonishing Legends.

Astonishing Legends released several episodes on the legend of Mothman, and Dixon said he and his coworkers were hooked ever since. Dixon said he had lived in Parkersburg for several years as a kid, but never got into the history of Mothman until his time at Modist Brewing. The brewery has a series of beers based on cryptids and conspiracies, so when it was looking for the name of its next beer, Dixon jumped at the opportunity to give Mothman some time in the spotlight.

Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co. Mothman Black IPA (WBOY image)

Unfortunately, this EyePA won’t be making its way to West Virginia anytime soon. Fear not though, as West Virginia already has a Mothman beer of its own. Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company in Maxwelton, West Virginia makes a Mothman Black IPA which is available in stores across West Virginia any time of the year.

The Mothman Black IPA was even ranked the sixth-best beer overall in a 2022 West Virginia beer ranking.

Greenbrier Valley Brewing closed its doors in March of 2023, but reopened in August and has been brewing beer since then, and is still one of the most widely distributed breweries in West Virginia even after its brief closure.