New Brews is a series on the the new local beers coming out from West Virginia’s local breweries

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Whether you think the holiday season comes too early or not early enough, West Virginia’s breweries have been preparing to keep you warm and in the holiday spirit with the help of some festive and seasonal beers.

We reached out to every major brewery in West Virginia, and below you can see what they’re most proud of this holiday season.

For this flight of New Brews, brewers were asked, “What’s the perfect Christmas movie to pair with your beer?” so if you see one of your favorites on this list, maybe pick up one of these beers, settle by the fire and enjoy some holiday cheer.

Morgantown Brewing Company – Morgantown, W.Va.

Constant Comments – 5.2% sour ale

Constant Comments – Courtesy Morgantown Brewing Company

“This beer is an annual favorite we release every year before Christmas. The flavors all blend to create a blend of delicious spice and citrus. It’s really perfect for the Holiday season and it is a long-standing brewpub favorite.“

Holiday movie pairing: Tim Burton’s Batman Returns

This beer with notes of orange, cranberry, cinnamon and vanilla is available now for a limited time at the Morgantown Brewing Company brewpub.

Big Timber Brewing – Elkins, W.Va.

Frost Notch Winter Ale – 7.8% strong ale

Frost Notch – Courtesy Big Timber Brewing

“Frost Notch Winter Ale is a great wintertime beer to grab for warming up by the fire. Strong caramel notes with a touch of smokiness, balanced with English hops.”

Holiday Movie Pairing: Home Alone

This fan-favorite winter seasonal from Big Timber is available now in cans and on draft at the Big Timber taproom, as well as restaurants and retail stores throughout the state. If you’re ever looking for a particular beer, don’t be afraid to call a few places ahead of time to save yourself a trip!

Alpenglow – 5% gose

Alpenglow – Courtesy Big Timber Brewing

“Alpenglow is a quick-soured Gose, fruited with cranberries, orange peel, WV rosemary, WV salt, and coriander. A great pairing for any holiday occasion.”

Holiday movie pairing: Elf

The Alpenglow is part of Big Timber’s rotating sour series and is available now through January, both in cans and on draft at the Big Timber Taproom as well as multiple retail and restaurant locations across the state.

Cake Smash – 13% Imperial Stout

Cake Smash – Courtesy Big Timber Brewing

“Cake Smash Pastry Stout, is inspired by our favorite German Chocolate cake. This beer is one of the strongest beers that we brew. Clocking in at 13% ABV, this beer is brewed with pecans and lactose. We condition the beer on Coconut, Cocoa nibs, Vanilla beans, and Coffee.”

Holiday movie pairing: Scrooged

Cake Smash is available now for a limited time in cans and on draft at the Big Timber taproom, as well as other bars, restaurants and retail locations where Big Timber products can be found.

Big Draft Brewing – White Sulfur Springs, W.Va.

Irish Ord’s Stout – 6.5% Bourbon stout

Irish Ord’s Stout – Courtesy Big Draft Brewing

“Rye Bourbon Barrel aged Oatmeal Stout using Smooth Ambler Contradiction barrels. Silky smooth and malt-forward balance with Accents of oak, vanilla, chocolate, and just enough world-class rye bourbon flavor.“

Holiday movie pairing: The Santa Clause

This new staple to the Big Draft lineup is available now at the Big Draft Brewing taproom.

The Freefolk Brewery – Fayetteville, W.Va.

Gingerbread Winter Ale – 6% Spiced Ale

“This seasonal is crafted with cinnamon, ginger and complimented by caramel specialty malts for delectable nostalgia! It has a medium body with a smooth mouth-feel, and comes in right at 6%. Served with a sugar-cinnamon rim! It’s a delicious tribute to the Gingerbread Festival in Fayetteville, WV!”

Gingerbread Winter Ale – Courtesy The Freefolk Brewery

Holiday movie pairing: Elf

This limited-time beer is now available and will also be distributed throughout the state (map here!).

Freefolk Imperial Stout – 8% Imperial Stout

“Our newest stout! We added a ton of grain in this beer to create a rich depth of flavors. Notes of caramel and chocolate are perfectly balanced with the bitterness from centennial hops on the back end. A thick body, this stout is perfect for moving into the winter season!”

Holiday movie pairing: Home Alone

This beer is currently available at the Freefolk Brewery Taproom as well as distributed throughout the state, but only until it runs out, so give it a try while you can if you enjoy stouts.

Bridge Brew Works – Fayetteville, W.Va.

Black Diamond Lager – Courtesy Bridge Brew Works

Black Diamond Lager – 5% lager

“German Swartzbier, dark with ruby highlights and tan head, aroma of dark malt and bittersweet chocolate with a clean semi-dry finish balanced with German hops.”

Holiday movie pairing: A Christmas Carol

This strikingly dark lager will be available mid-December through the winter and can be found on draft only at the Bridge Brew Works Taproom.

Berkeley Springs Brewing – Berkeley Springs, W.Va.

Apple Butter Ale – Courtesy Berkeley Springs Brewing

Apple Butter Ale – 7.1% spiced ale

“Brewed with a Marzen-style base, freshly pressed local apple juice, and allspice for a taste that is reminiscent of Grandma’s apple butter.”

Holiday movie pairing: Miracle on 34th Street

This seasonal is currently available at the Berkeley Springs Brewing taproom, Bath Water Brewpub and Top Shelf Liquors.

Marley’s Chains – 10% Belgian quad

“A robust dark Belgian with gingerbread spice and a rich malt base with a smooth finish for a delicious fireside sipper.”

Holiday movie pairing: A Christmas Carol

Named after the business partner of Ebenezer Scrooge, this seasonal beer is available now in the Berkeley Springs Brewing taproom.

Fife Street Brewing – Charleston, W.Va.

Miracle on Thirty Fife Street – 9.9% Belgian Christmas quad

A Miracle on Thirty Fife Street – Courtesy Fife Street Brewing

“Yeast-driven, full-bodied beer. Spiced with comforting holiday spices of cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and a hint of orange peel. Raisiny, dark fruit malt character with a warming finish.“

Holiday movie pairing: Die Hard

This beer is available starting on Dec. 9 as a small batch, limited release, only at the Fife Street Brewing taproom

Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company – Maxwelton, W.Va.

Two-Hour Delay – 7.5% yule ale

“Get snowed in with our spiced winter ale! The robust body will keep you warm while visions of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and allspice dance in your head. A hint of molasses adds complexity to an already rich profile. It’s a snow day, you’re not going anywhere…might as well have a couple!“

Holiday movie pairing: Jack Frost

This beer will become available on Dec. 10 at the GVBC taproom, as well as at the Hill and Hollar in Lewisburg as part of the Girls’ Day Out event starting at 10 a.m. This is a small-batch brew available for a limited time and in limited quantities.

GVBC will also be donating $1 per pint sold during the event to the Family Refuge Center.

Amani Brewing – Martinsburg, W.Va.

Winter Soulstice – Courtesy Amani Brewing

Winter Soulstice – 8% peanut butter and chocolate stout

“This beer is packed full of peanut butter and chocolate tastes like a Reece cup!”

Holiday movie pairing: Home Alone

This savory beer is available now on tap at Amani Brewing and is made especially for the Amani Brewing Winter Solstice party.