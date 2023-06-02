CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — New Brews features the latest beers made by the local breweries of West Virginia. This edition is all about beer that’s perfect for summertime, what it tastes like and where you can find it. We reached out to more than two dozen breweries, and what you see below is what they are most excited for you to try this summer.

Listen to Snail Mail (Courtesy Morgantown Brewing Company)

Morgantown Brewing Company – Morgantown, W.Va.

Listen to Snail Mail – 6.0% sour ale with cola, vanilla, and cherries

“This is a super unique beer. The “base beer” is our house sour ale and we added cola syrup, tart cherries, and vanilla beans to make a hybrid of sour beer and cherry cola. This beer was a celebration of one of our favorite musical artists, Snail Mail, and their recent performance at 123 Pleasant Street in Morgantown.“

Outdoor activity to pair with your beer: “Listening to Snail Mail!”

Melonheads Sour Ale (Courtesy Morgantown Brewing Company)

This beer is a limited edition one-off beer but is still available on draft. It can only be found at the Morgantown Brewing Company location at 1291 University Ave.

Melonheads – 4.2% sour ale with watermelon, strawberry and lime

“This is another of MBC’s famous sour ales – this one is loaded with fresh watermelon, strawberries and lime.“

Outdoor activity to pair with your beer: “Hanging out on the deck at MBC!”

Melonheads is an MBC seasonal beer that is available now in cans and on draft at the Morgantown Brewing Company.

Mexican Lager (Courtesy Big Timber Brewing)

Big Timber Brewing – Elkins, W.Va.

Mexican Lager – 5.3% lager

“A refreshing Mexican lager with a twist. Conditioned on Serrano peppers and fresh squeezed lime juice for maximum flavor, and minimal heat.“

Outdoor activity to pair with your beer: “Playing cornhole at a BBQ.”

Big Timber’s Mexican Lager is a seasonal release that becomes available each year in May and is around until the end of summer. Big Timber is widely distributed and its beers can be found in bars and restaurants across the state, as well as locations like Walmart and Kroger.

Timber Cutter IPA (Courtesy Big Timber Brewing)

Timber Cutter Low-Cal IPA – 4.1% IPA

“Timber Cutter is a low calorie, low Carbohydrate, and Gluten reduced IPA with a big aroma of Pineapple, Mango, and Citrus.“

Outdoor activity to pair with your beer: “Float trips down the river.”

This beer is available now at the Big Timber taproom as well as bars, restaurants, grocery stores and gas stations across West Virginia.

The Freefolk Brewery – Fayetteville, W.Va.

Orange Oswald – 5.2% SMaSH IPA

Orange Oswald SMaSH IPA (Courtesy The Freefolk Brewery)

“Citra SMaSH (Single Malt, Single Hop) IPA that’s dry hopped with Citra hops. A lightly hopped IPA that has little bitterness and a bold juiciness. Perfect for those just getting into IPAs; and named after one of our favorite climbing routes in the New River Gorge!”

Outdoor activity to pair with your beer: “After climbing in the NRG!”

This is a regular rotation beer at Freefolk and can currently be found in cans and on draft at various restaurants and stores in West Virginia. You can check out The Freefolk Brewery’s handy-dandy distribution map here to see where exactly you can find their products.

There Gose The Neighborhood (Courtesy The Freefolk Brewery)

There Gose The Neighborhood – 4.8% Gose

“Our refreshingly tart kettle sour ale, brewed with crushed lime, coriander and sea salt. It’s light-bodied and fruity, with a low ABV making for a crushable sour!”

Outdoor activity to pair with your beer: “Lake days.”

This sour is currently available at The Freefolk Brewery and other restaurants across the state. Feel free to reference the Freefolk Brewery distribution map linked above.

Hawk Knob Appalachian Hard Cider – Lewisburg, W.Va.

Salty Beach – 6.9% hard cider

“This beach-worthy mountain cider combines J.Q. Dickinson salt and a hint of green apple to bring you a sweet, smokey, tart margarita mashup!”

Outdoor activity to pair with your beer: “Enjoy this refreshing cider with friends from the comforts of your favorite restaurant patio!”

This cider is available year-round in 1/6 barrel kegs at the Hawk Knob Appalachian Hard Cider Taproom and local bars.

Country Roads: Mango Coconut Belgian wit (Courtesy Charleston Nano Brewery)

Charleston Nano Brewery – Charleston, W.Va.

Country Roads: Mango Coconut – 6.2% Belgian wit

“A smooth Belgian wheat beer with tons of mango and coconut purée infused carrying flavors of ripe mango and subtle coconut which is sure to make you want more!“

Outdoor activity to pair with your beer: “Relaxing outside in the sun or a lake day!”

This beer is currently available on draft at the Charleston Nano Brewery.

1788 pils – 5.5% Pilsner

1788 pils (Courtesy Charleston Nano Brewery)

The 1788 pils is a CNB staple crafted to be a smooth pilsner for easy drinking.

Outdoor activity to pair with your beer: “Mowing the yard or just laying around the house.”

The 1788 pils is available now at the Charleston Nano Brewery.

Philly Sour: Passionfruit – 5.5% Sour

“Just enough sour to bring out the passion fruit that we add to the beer! This is one of our sour fruited series which is all fermented with a unique lactic acid-producing yeast. This is very much a beginner sour.”

Philly Sour: Passion Fruit (Courtesy Charleston Nano Brewery)

Outdoor activity to pair with your beer: “Any summertime event especially just hanging out around a campfire!”

The Philly Sour: Passionfruit is available now at the Charleston Nano Brewery. The Philly Sour is available year-round, but the different fruit varieties like passionfruit, peach, raspberry-lime and strawberry are rotated seasonally.

Dobra Zupas – Beckley, W.Va.

Blueberry Blonde – 6.9% blonde ale

Blueberry Blonde ale (Courtesy Dobra Zupas)

“This is a variation of our light refreshing blonde ale, with a fresh taste of West Virginia blueberries.”

Outdoor activity to pair with your beer: “Great beer in hand for a game of cornhole on a warm day.”

This blonde is not available yet but is expected to be on tap for a limited time sometime in mid-June, and will be found at Dobra Zupas.

“Unnamed IPA” – 7.2% IPA

“A light fruity IPA, made with 2row malt, wheat, and Idaho 7 and El Dorado hops.“

Outdoor activity to pair with your beer: “Perfect beer for evening summer fires.”

Dobra Zupas couldn’t tell 12 News much about this IPA except for the fact that it will be a new seasonal recipe for the summer. It will become available sometime in mid-July and will only be available at Dobra Zupas

North Branch Brewing Co. – Keyser, W.Va.

Strawberry Festiv-Ale (Courtesy North Branch Brewing Co.)

Strawberry Festiv-Ale – 5% flavored golden ale

This beer brings a strong strawberry flavor while remaining light and refreshing.

Outdoor activity to pair with your beer: “Checking out Keyser’s downtown Strawberry Festival.”

This beer is a limited release made especially for the Keyser Strawberry Festival on June 3; you can find it at the North Branch Brewing Co. in Keyser.