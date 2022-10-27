CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — American Beer Day (yes, there is a day for that) is Thursday, Oct. 27, and if you or someone you know wants to join in on the celebration, be sure to support a local brewery and pick up a six-pack of something you may not have tried before.

On Wednesday’s edition of 304 Today,12 News digital reporter and beer columnist Sam Gorski was invited to talk about his regular beer column New Brews which features the new beers crafted by West Virginia’s brewers.

Trucker Speed Imperial IPA (Courtesy The Freefolk Brewery)

If you’re looking to try something new or unique, here are a few local brews for you to try on National American Beer Day

Trucker Speed – The Freefolk Brewery

Trucker speed is an Imperial IPA, so this one is for the beer drinkers who aren’t afraid of the idea of a lot of hops. It’s made with three varieties of hops and has a full but complex citrus flavor with juicy notes on the backend.

The trucker speed is their most popular beer, so give it a try if you’re looking for something bold to try on Thursday.

The Bloob by Chestnut Brew Works

The Bloob – Chestnut Brew Works, Morgantown

A beer that is often shilled for on Brews News, but that’s just because it’s so dang good. The Bloob is blueberry blonde ale, not a sour, so easy-drinking beer fans who are looking for something a little more exciting and fruity should definitely give this one a try while they still can.

Made with a blueberry purée, the Bloob can be found in several bars and liquor stores across the Morgantown area.

Famous Monster – High Ground Brewing, Terra Alta

Halloween is almost upon us, so we have to share a monster-themed beer while we still can. The Famous Monster from High Ground Brewing is a Märzen, a style of beer very similar to an Oktoberfest style beer, so it’s going to be a bit malty. Märzen’s originated in Germany and were traditionally brewed in Mach, hence the name, and stored in caves. This beer’s copper color perfectly visualizes the caramel and coffee flavor and aromas. This beer is widely distributed and can be found at the following locations: (if they have any left that is)

Barboursville – 1861 Public House, Oscar’s Breakfast, Burgers, and Brews

1861 Public House, Oscar’s Breakfast, Burgers, and Brews Bluefield – The Rail Yard

The Rail Yard Bridgeport – Meagher’s Irish Pub and Stone Tower Brews

Meagher’s Irish Pub and Stone Tower Brews Charleston – The Wine Shop (canned)

The Wine Shop (canned) Fairmont – The Rambling Root

The Rambling Root Huntington – Summit Beer Station

Summit Beer Station Keyser – North Branch Brewing Company

North Branch Brewing Company Morgantown – Black Bear Burritos, Pies & Pints, Mountain Mama’s, Everyday’s a Party (canned), and River Birch Cafe (canned)

Black Bear Burritos, Pies & Pints, Mountain Mama’s, Everyday’s a Party (canned), and River Birch Cafe (canned) Teays Valley – The Pallet Bar (cans and draft)

The Pallet Bar (cans and draft) Terra Alta – Sophie’s Serendipity

Stay tuned for the next New Brews coming in November. In the meantime, check out some of our other Brews News content here, only on wboy.com.