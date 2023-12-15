CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The holiday season means more holiday-themed beers than you can shake a growler at, but we certainly won’t stop you from trying. 12 News asked West Virginia’s breweries to share what they’ve been brewing for the holiday season. If any of them look good, you can see when and where they’ll be available, along with the perfect holiday movie to watch while you sip on some of the best beer brewed in the Mountain State.

Frost Notch Winter Ale by Big Timber Brewing (Courtesy Big Timber Brewing)

Big Timber Brewing — Elkins, W.Va.

Frost Notch Winter Ale – 7.8% strong ale

“Big Malty beer made with Belgium Candi Sugar and a touch of Smoked Malt, that finishes dry and clean. What you want to drink while warming yourself by the fire!“

Holiday movie pairing: A Christmas Story

This seasonal beer is through March at the Big Timber taproom and most grocery or liquor stores that carry Big Timber products.

Alpenglow – 5% fruited goes

Alpenglow Fruited Gose by Big Timber Brewing (Courtesy Big Timber Brewing)

“Gose made with Cranberries, Fresh Orange Peel, Rosemary, Coriander, and WV Salt. A tart beer with fruit and spice and a beautiful red hue.“

Holiday movie pairing: The Grinch

This seasonal sour will be available from mid-December until around February at the Big Timber taproom as well as liquor stores and some grocery stores.

The Freefolk Brewery — Fayetteville, W.Va.

Gingerbread Winter Ale – 6% winter ale

“A deliciously spiced winter ale with warm notes of caramel, ginger and toffee. A light body and fruity esters come through on the back. It’s a delicious tribute to the Gingerbread Festival in Fayetteville, WV! Catch him while you can!”

Holiday movie pairing: Emmet Otter Jug Band Christmas

This holiday beer comes around every winter and is available on draft at the Freefolk taproom in Fayetteville.

Mountain State Brewing Company — Bridgeport, W.Va.

Dolly Suds Cranberry Wheat Ale by Mountain State Brewing Company (Courtesy Mountain State Brewing Company)

Dolly Suds Cranberry Wheat Ale – 5.5% Belgian wit beer

“Dolly Suds is a Belgian wit-style beer brewed with bitter orange peel, Belgian candy sugar, and roasted coriander and then finished with cranberry. Dolly Suds is named for the Dolly Sods Wilderness Area that is characterized by rocky, high-altitude plateaus with sweeping vistas, wind-stunted pines, boulders and open grassy meadows.“

Holiday movie pairing: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

This winter seasonal beer is available now while supplies last at all West Virginia Mountain State Brewing Co. locations & select bars, restaurants and stores throughout W.Va. as well as the Maryland panhandle.

Stumptown Ales — Fairmont, W.Va.

Blackberry Lime SmoothEez – 5% fruited sour

Blackberry Lime SmoothEez by Stumptown Ales (Courtesy Stumptown Ales)

“This delicious fruited sour is easy to drink and hard to put down! The sweetness from the blackberries hits the tongue first, and then as you swallow you’ll get a subtle punch of sour from the limes. This combination makes for a well-balanced beer that even sour skeptics love!“

Holiday movie pairing: Elf

This beer is available now while supplies last at Stumptown Ales in Fairmont.

Vampire Gerbal Monkey – 12% barreled barley wine

Vampire Gerbal Monkey barreled barley wine by Stumptown Ales (Courtesy Stumptown Ales)

“For those looking to really get the job done this holiday season, look no further than this smooth-flowing barley wine. The flavor smacks you in the face but keeps you coming back for more. Not too much more, though – this one is only available in half pours.“

Holiday movie pairing: Die Hard

This seasonal barley wine is available now while supplies last at Stumptown Ales in Fairmont.

Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company — Maxwelton, W.Va.

Bat Boy Black Lager – 5.3% German schwarzbier

Bat Boy Black Lager German Schwarzbier by Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company (Courtesy Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company)

“Dark as the cave from which he dwells, Bat Boy Black lager is a clean and moderate lager with hints of baker’s chocolate and malty bread. Northern Brewer and Hallertau Mittlefruh Hops along with German Pilsner, Roast and Munich Malts produce a beautiful Dark Brown Lager that will be a staple in your list of WV Craft Beer favorites.”

Holiday movie pairing: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

This beer is available in draft year-round at the following locations:

The Junction in Snowshoe

Dark and Dusty Rec. Riders Tap House in Fairmont

Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company taproom in Maxwelton

High Ground Brewing — Terra Alta, W.Va.

Peace Among Worlds – 6% horchata porter

Peace Among Worlds Horchata Porter by High Ground Brewing (Courtesy High Ground Brewing)

“This beer is based on the South American almond milk drink Horchata. We start with a very smooth porter recipe to give you notes of milk chocolate. We then add lactose to accentuate the creaminess of the beer. To finish it off we use toasted almonds, Ceylon Cinnamon, Nutmeg, and Mexican Vanilla beans. The can art was done by Adam Matthews.“

Holiday movie pairing: Gremlins, Elf, Violent Night

This beer is available through the holiday season at the High Ground Brewing taproom as well as bars at craft beer stores throughout the state.

Hawk Knob Appalachian Hard Cider — Lewisburg, W.Va.

Deer Camp Gingersnap Spiced Cider by Hawk Knob Appalachian Hard Cider (Courtesy Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company)

Deer Camp – 6.9% Gingersnap Spiced Cider

“This gingersnap spiced cider is essential for a weekend trip to the cabin. It’s a refreshing reward to a long day in the mountains with smokey rum notes, sweetened with local Sorghum Molasses and aged in re-charred American White Oak Bourbon barrel staves.”

Holiday movie pairing: Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights

This seasonal cider is available on draft only at the Hawk Knob Cidery Taproom.

Abolitionist Ale Works — Charles Town, W.Va.

Dirty Santa Beard – 10% Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout

“Barrel Aged Imperial Stout conditioned with Figs, Candied Ginger, Cinnamon Sticks and Chocolate.“

Holiday movie pairing: The Nightmare Before Christmas

This seasonal beer is available on tap and in 16 oz. cans at the Abolitionist Ale Works taproom.

North Branch Brewing Co. — Keyser, W.Va.

Momma’s Milk Stout by North Branch Brewing Co. (Courtesy North Branch Brewing Co.)

Momma’s Milk Stout – 4.5% milk stout

A smooth, sweet and chocolatey session milk stout with a high dose of chocolate malt.

Holiday movie pairing: Elf

This seasonal brew is available only at the North Branch Brewing Co. pub starting Wednesday, Dec. 20.