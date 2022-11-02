CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With over 30 different breweries in West Virginia and hundreds of different beers made between them, there has to be a definitive “best” right? Well, it would all depend on who you ask, but we can at least look at the many different beer rating websites to see which ones are the most popular.

The most well-liked beers in West Virginia were ranked by Stacker using BeerAdvocate.com, one of the largest beer rating websites. This list will also compare those ratings to how the beer fared on UNTAPPD, another other major beer rating site.

Even with a maximum of five beers permitted from each brewery, only six different breweries made it onto the list, and 10 of the 15 beers ranked were from two breweries.

#15. Miner’s Daughter Oatmeal Stout

The Miner’s Daughter Oatmeal Stout is a 5.2% ABV stout made by Mountain State Brewing Company, a brewery with locations in both Morgantown and Bridgeport (that also makes great pizza!) It was rated 3.48 (188 ratings) on BeerAdvocate, and 3.46 (10,894 ratings) on UNTAPPD. despite the much larger sample size on UNTAPPD, these scores were still very close.

#14. Alpha Blonde

The Alpha Blonde from Morgantown Brewing Company is a 5.1% ABV American blonde ale (go figure) that was given a 3.45 on BeerAvocate (42 ratings) and a 3.47 on UNTAPPD (3,924 ratings), still very similar scores given the difference in the number of ratings.

#13. Almost Heaven Amber Ale

This is a 5.2% ABV red ale from Mountain State Brewing Company. It earned a 3.63 on BeerAdvocate (85 ratings) and a 3.47 (12,073 ratings) on UNTAPPD.

#12. Big Timber IPA

Big Timber’s IPA is 6.5% ABV with an average rating of 3.74 on BeerAdvocate (59 ratings) and a 3.63 on UNTAPPD (10,206 ratings).

#11. Logger Lager

Another beer from Big Timber, the Logger Lager is a 5.2% German pilsner with an average rating of 3.76 on BeerAdvocate (14 ratings) and a 3.5 on UNTAPPD (2,537 ratings). This is the biggest difference in scores so far even though it’s only a .25 difference; it is also the least-reviewed beer up to this point.

#10. Wild Trail

The Wild Trail is the first of several beers on this list from Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company. This beer is a 5.7% American pale ale with a BeerAdvocate rating of 3.84 (64 ratings) and an UNTAPPD rating of 3.62 (7,980 ratings).

#9. Zona’s Revenge

This beer, also from the Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company, is a 5.2% witbier with an average rating on BeerAdvocate of 3.83 (16 ratings) and an UNTAPPD rating of 3.62 (2,635 ratings).

#8. Ole Ran’l

Another German pilsner, this beer from Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company has a rating of 3.84 on BeerAdvocate with only seven ratings, but a 3.58 on UNTAPPD (1,666 ratings). Going off the reviews, this beer’s bitterness seems to be the most divisive quality among some drinkers.

#7. Cell Block 304

The first and only entry on this list from Parkersburg Brewing Company, cell Block 304 is a 5.6% honey brown ale that was rated at 3.85 on BeerAdvocate (21 ratings) and 3.72 on UNTAPPD (3,122 ratings).

#6. Mothman

The Mothman is a 6.7% black IPA from Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company with an average rating of 3.86 on BeerAdvocate (112 ratings) and a rating of 3.72 on UNTAPPD (11,102 ratings).

#5. Frost Notch

Back to Big Timber, the fifth beer on this list is the Frost Notch, a 7.8% ABV “old ale” with a BeerAdvocate rating of 3.86 (8 ratings) and an UNTAPPD rating of 3.75 (2,365 ratings).

#4. Big Timber Porter

Big Timber’s Porter is 6.5% with an average rating on BeerAdvocate of 3.92 (66 ratings) and an average UNTAPPD rating of 3.79 (7,807 ratings).

#3. Forest Fest

The Forest Fest is a märzen made by Big Timber for Oktoberfest and is their final beer on this list. It has a BeerAdvocate rating of 4.02 (25 ratings) and an UNTAPPD rating of 3.75 (2,953 ratings).

#2. Devil Anse IPA

At number two we have the Devil Anse IPA, again from Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company, with a BeerAdvocate rating of 4.02 (104 ratings) and a respectable UNTAPPD rating of 3.8 (14,409 ratings).

#1. Halleck Pale Ale

The Halleck Pale Ale is Chestnut Brew Works’ only inclusion on this list, but its rating undeniably classifies it as a crowd favorite. This beer comes in with an impressive 4.34 average rating on BeerAdvocate (51 ratings) and a rating of 3.94 on UNTAPPD (4,357 ratings).

If we combine all the scores to make it out of 10, the Halleck still comes out on top:

8.28 — Halleck Pale Ale 7.82 — Devil Anse IPA 7.77 — Forest Fest 7.71 — Big Timber Porter 7.61 — Frost Notch 7.58 — Mothman 7.57 — Cell Block 304 7.46 — Wild Trail 7.45 — Zona’s Revenge 7.42 — Ole Ran’l 7.37 — Big Timber IPA 7.26 — Logger Lager 7.1 — Almost Heaven Amber Ale 6.94 — Miner’s Daughter Oatmeal Stout 6.92 — Alpha Blonde

The ranking of the beers remains mostly the same when the scores are combined, the most notable change being that the Wild Trail moves up two spots to number eight from number ten. The Big Timber IPA and lager also switch places, with the IPA being favored.

If you want to stay up to date on all the new beer coming out in West Virginia, you can check out the most recent edition of New Brews before the holiday season goes into full swing.