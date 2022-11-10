CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — We’ve gone through the highest-rated beers in West Virginia, with Chestnut Brew Work’s Halleck Pale Ale being the most consistently highest-rated beer. But which breweries have the best claim to being consistently the best? (By online rating standards of course)

Using the beer rating website BeerAdvocate, we can sort by the top-rated beers in West Virginia, and see which breweries have the most beers in the top 30.

Note: Ratings and placements are determined by a weighting system that is not described by BeerAdvocate

#9. North End Tavern and Brewery – 1

This brewery, located in Parkersburg, has one beer in the top 30, the Dawk’s Classic Porter at #27, with an average score of 3.61.

#8. Mountain State Brewing Company – 1

This brewery and restaurant can be found in Bridgeport, Thomas and Morgantown, and also has one beer cracking the top 30 list — their Almost Heaven Amber Ale which sits at #29 with an average rating of 3.63. How this beer has a higher rating while still being ranked lower than the Dawk’s Porter is a mystery to me. (Though no slight is intended to Dawk or his porter which I’m sure is very good)

#7. Abolitionist Ale Works – 1

Abolitionist Ale Works from Charles Town may only have one beer in the top 30, but its Alpha Mayle IPA is ranked #11 in West Virginia with an average rating of 3.94.

#6. Parkersburg Brewing Company – 3

Parkersburg Brewing Company in Parkersburg, West Virginia has three beers in the top 30 on BeerAdvocate.

#25. Blonde on Blonde (Blonde Ale) – 3.65

#23. Citrus Tsunami (IPA) – 3.71

#20. Cell Block 304 (Brown Ale) – 3.83

#5. Chestnut Brew Works – 3

Morgantown’s Chestnut Brew Works (which is also currently working on a new location near the Westover Bridge) is the second of three breweries to have three beers in the top 30.

#26. Class II Wheatwater (Witbier) – 3.66

#6. South Park Porter – 4.15

#1. Halleck Pale Ale – 4.34

#4. Stumptown Ales – 3

This brewery, found in Davis, West Virginia, actually has three beers in the top eight.

#8. Bewildered Hippie (IPA – 4.08

#3. Six Legged Frog (IPA) – 4.3

#2. – Holy Citra (Imperial IPA) – 4.37

#3. Bridge Brew Works – 5

From Fayetteville, Bridge Brew Works has a respectable five different beers in the top 30.

#30. Long Point Lager – 3.52

#18. Momma RYE IPA – 3.85

#14. Bridge Brew Ale – 3.87

#13. Peregrine Porter – 3.9

#12. Mountain Mama (Pale Ale) – 3.92

#2. Greenbrier Valley Brewing – 5

Greenbrier Valley Brewing out of Maxwelton, West Virginia also has five beers on the list but averaged slightly higher scores than Bridge Brew Works.

#21. Wild Trail (Pale Ale) – 3.84

#19. Zona’s Revenge (Witbier) – 3.83

#17. Ole Ran’l (Pilsner) – 3.84

#16. Mothman (Black IPA) – 3.86

#7. Devil Anse IPA – 4.02

#1. Big Timber Brewing – 8

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to seasoned West Virginia beer drinkers. This Elkins brewery is one of the most widely distributed breweries in West Virginia, as well as being one of the most popular. With eight beers on this list, their brews do all the talking.