CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — On this day 88 years ago, the first cans of beer went on sale in Richmond, Virginia. In honor of National Beer Can Appreciation Day, we picked out some of the coolest-looking cans we’ve seen on Brews News so far.

Alpenglow (Courtesy: Big Timber Brewing)

Alpenglow, Big Timber Brewing

This first one is Big Timber’s Alpenglow Gose, a sour fruited with cranberries, orange peel, rosemary, salt, and coriander. It’s part of Big Timber’s rotating sour series and is currently available in cans and on draft at the Big Timber Taproom.

Bloob, Chestnut Brew Works

Bloob from Chestnut Brew Works (WBOY image)

Next is the Bloob from Chestnut Brew Works, a blueberry blonde ale for fruit lovers who aren’t in the mood for a sour. This beer made its debut in 2022 with some fantastic artwork by Brian Pickens. Unfortunately, this beer is not currently available at the CBW taproom, but can still be found at some restaurants like Morgantown’s Mountain State Brewing location.

Famous Monster, High Ground Brewing

Famous Monster (Courtesy: High Ground Brewing)

This märzen was widely available during the fall season, but if you were looking to try some today, you’ve probably missed the boat. This beer has a clean and dry finish with notes of caramel, biscuit, coffee and bitter chocolate. The can artis by Adam E. Mathews, who has some absolutely jaw-dropping designs that you can see on High Ground Brewing’s Instagram page.

Baby Doge Session IPA, High Ground Brewing

Baby Doge IPA (Courtesy: High Ground Brewing)

Another can from High Ground Brewing, but this time with artwork from Wonderfully Weird Designs (High Ground really knows how to pick ’em!). This Babydog-inspired design launched last year and was WWD’s first design for a can, according to their Instagram page.

Cerulean Warbler, The Freefolk Brewery

OK, it’s not a picture of a can, but they do have the same art on one of their cans on their Instagram page, so we’re going to count it. This blueberry lavender farmhouse ale is part of a series that highlights regionally endangered species, and part of the proceeds are donated to local organizations working to protect the various species.

If any of these beers sounded interesting, remember that you can stay up to date on all the local seasonal beers being released throughout the year on our Brews News page, only on wboy.com.