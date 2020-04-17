Data deep-dive: one month after the first coronavirus case in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – April 17th marks one month after the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced the first COVID-19 case in the state. Since that time, coronavirus cases have been found in 48 of the 55 counties, with a grand total of 754 cases as of 10 a.m. on April 17th.

A progression of coronavirus cases reported each day from the five most populated counties

Unsurprisingly, the counties with major cities seem to have the bulk of coronavirus cases, but even less populated counties are starting to see a number of cases. For example, Wirt County, which has the least population estimate, has two cases.

Here are the counties with the most population and the number of coronavirus cases in that county as of April 17th:

PopulationCoronavirus Cases
1. Kanawha178,124101
2. Berkeley119,171105
3. Monongalia105,61283
4. Cabell91,94528
5. Wood83,51827
Source: US Census, 2019

Here are the counties with the most population density and the number of coronavirus cases in that county as of April 17th:

Population per Square MileCoronavirus cases
1. Ohio42022
2. Hancock371.37
3. Cabell342.828
4. Berkeley324.4105
5. Brooke269.83
Source: US Census, 2010

WBOY will continue to monitor coronavirus cases on air and on our website.

