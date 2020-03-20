Dental professionals face an increased risk of exposure to the coronavirus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – According to WVUToday, dental professionals face an especially high risk of occupational exposure to the coronavirus.

Fotinos Panagakos, Vice Dean of Administration and Research for the West Virginia University School of Dentistry, said that they are taking extra precautions by pre-screening patients by taking their temperature, asking them questions regarding travel in the last two weeks, asking how they’re feeling and if they have flu-like symptoms.

In the article, he explained, “But they may still answer ‘no’ to all of those questions, and their temperature may be normal, but they may still be infected though they’re not showing symptoms yet.”

The article also stated that coughing and sneezing aren’t the only ways dentists can come in contact with the virus from a patient.

“In dentistry, many of the procedures that we do require using a handpiece to drill a tooth, or an ultrasonic scaler to clean the teeth,” Panagakos said. “The water used can form an aerosol. If you aerosolize something, it’s going to end up in the air. You can just imagine what that means if a patient is carrying the virus.”

If you are scheduled to have a dentist appointment or may have a dental emergency, here are some extra precautions you could take to minimize exposure: