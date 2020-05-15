ESSENTIAL EVERYONE: Feeding Students, Door-to-Door

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – “Just because school’s not in and kids are at home, doesn’t mean they all of a sudden have food.”

Those are the words of Pantry Plus More’s Roark Sizemore. The team at Pantry Plus More shifted their business model during COVID-19. Instead of filling pantries at local schools, they shifted to a delivery model. Right now, an all-volunteer team is working nearly every day to provide deliveries to families on Monday and Thursday.

Each box contains three breakfasts, three lunches and three dinners for a family of four. They are also supplying 13 to 15,000 pounds of food every third Saturday during mobile giveaways.

To find out how to donate, volunteer or receive food, click here.

Sizemore and his team were nominated for this week’s Essential Everyone.

