Experts explain adding exercise to a daily routine can help manage stress during the COVID-19 pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A West Virginia University physical activities expert explained how adding physical activity to a daily routine can strengthen immune systems and reduce stress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ware Distinguished Professor at the WVU College of Physical Activity and Sport Sciences, Eloise Elliott spoke out in a WVU Today article that there are many benefits of movement, especially during the time of a pandemic.

Eloise Elliot

“Research has shown that people who regularly exercise have a lower incidence of infection that those who are inactive,” Elliott explained. “And physical activity also reduces levels of the body’s stress hormones that may also protect against illness. Also, physical activity simply boosts your mental health and just makes you feel better.”

April is National Move More Month and encouraged citizens to engage in at least 30 minutes of physical activity each day. With all of the state’s gyms and fitness centers closed down due to Governor Justice’s stay at home order, many gyms have taken classes online.

For some, working out home from can be difficult and it might be hard for some to find the motivation. Elliot mentioned that someone doesn’t need expensive equipment or for anyone else to be the role model, to workout at home.

“Anyone can support and encourage family members to be physically active. Besides the typical outdoor activities such as walking, biking, playing yard games, etc, don’t forget that doing chores around the house also counts, too – a good lesson for children,” Elliot explained. “But as a previous teacher, mother of four and grandmother of seven, I know good ideas from others are very helpful as well. With the internet and social media outlets, those ideas are being posted every day.”

For more information, tips and advice on how to implement exercise, click here to be taken to The Center for Active WV’s Facebook page.