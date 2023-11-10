CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A farmhouse with several significant connections to American history is being sold in Greenbrier County, West Virginia.

Built in approximately 1840, the more than 4,000 square foot home is located in the Blue Sulphur Valley about 20 minutes from Lewisburg. Although the house itself is an impressive piece of history, it is historically significant because in 1858, Traveller, Robert E. Lee’s grey gelding horse that he rode during the Civil War, was foaled there, according to the listing on Foxfire Realty’s website.

The only known wartime photo of Lee on Traveller. It was taken late in the war during the siege of Petersburg. (Arlington House, The Robert E. Lee Memorial, ARHO 5478)

After changing hands several times after his birth, Traveller was sold to Robert E. Lee for $200 in Confederate money, and Lee rode him throughout the Civil War and into his retirement. The listing says that Traveller is believed to have seen more battles in the Civil War than any other horse and even walked behind the hearse at Lee’s Funeral. According to the National Park Service, Traveller was “nervous and spirited” when Lee bought him—like any true West Virginian—but became Lee’s “closest companion during war” and eventually, “his instrument in finding peace.”

Traveller’s old home that is now for sale is roughly 17 acres of pasture and grazing land and has an underground spring provides water for the property. The Foxfire listing says that the farmhouse is made of hand-cut sandstone and clay bricks that were laid by the same brickmaker who made the nearby Blue Sulphur Springs Resort, which was just as famous as the nearby White Sulphur Springs at the time and is now a local landmark.

The four-bed, one-bath home has a wraparound porch on two sides as well as an additional porch on the back. Other rooms include a kitchen, parlour, sitting room and dining room. The listing says that the outside of the home still has characteristics of the original Adamesque architecture, including original floors, doors, mantles, moldings and staircase. It also has six fireplaces.

The inside shows some signs of previous renovations; the once detached kitchen has been added on with a breezeway and additional living space above it, and there are signs of faux grain painting on some of the woodwork. It is listed for $635,000.

The home will require “extensive renovations,” an agent for the property said, including HVAC, wiring, plumbing and windows—some of the windows are original to the home. But the foundation and roof are in very good condition, he said.

Other interesting historical features include the original stiles for mounting and dismounting from horses and carriages and a spring house made of sandstone that sits over the exit of the underground spring.