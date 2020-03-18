Firefighting still has a large gender gap, despite strides

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Women have been breaking boundaries in the past few decades. In most male-dominated fields, women are becoming more involved and accepting more leadership positions. But the number of women in firefighting career positions are still extremely low.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, only 15,200 career firefighters in the nation are women, which equals to about four percent.

One of those women is Captain Cindy Murphy with the Clarksburg Fire Department. In fact, she’s the first woman firefighter in the City of Clarksburg.

“I really got bit by the bug when I was in high school. It was something I wanted to do,” said Murphy, “I saw a movie called Firefighter, which was about the first female firefighter out in Los Angeles County, and I told my mom, I said, ‘Man I would love to do that,’ and my mom was like, ‘I don’t want you doing that.’ But later on, I got involved in the EMS and I started running the ambulances, and I just realized that I really wanted to get involved in the fire service side of it.”

Murphy has been a firefighter for 27 years. She said there was some adjustment at first, but she’s doing something she truly loves to do. Even better–in her hometown, where she can take care of people she really cares about.

“As the first female [firefighter] in Clarksburg, it was interesting because there were just a couple of things that needed to be done. Just locks on the restrooms and trying to figure out sleeping arrangements. It was interesting those first few years but we somehow survived it.”

A firefighter does more than just run inside burning buildings. They’re often the first to arrive during an emergency of any sort. Murphy describes it as a Swiss army knife.

“If they cannot figure out who to call for whatever it is, the fire department shows up and we’re going to figure out how to fix it or how to take care of it,” she said.

Captain Cindy Murphy’s gear

Firefighters could get called to many situations, including car accidents, domestic disputes, and hazardous material clean-up. In fact, according to NFPA, two out of three calls to the fire department are for medical emergencies. Murphy explained that there are times when it helps to have a woman on staff.

“Unfortunately, with domestic violence cases, and when you also have sexual assault cases or even when we get down to obstetric cases, men are very uncomfortable trying to deal with that, or the patient themselves is uncomfortable with dealing with the fact that it’s predominantly men that are coming,” Murphy explained, “So in that aspect, when I first got here, as soon as we got an obstetric call, they were like, you’re on the truck. Because they didn’t feel as comfortable with it, and they knew that the patient was going to feel more comfortable with having a female…There has been times when I’ve been called by the police department and say, ‘Hey, can you come and be on this crew for this time period or help take this person to the hospital?’ Because it’s just a difficult situation.”

A local firefighter puts out a fire using a hose

Firefighting can be a tough job emotionally as much as it is physically. A newspaper clipping Captain Cindy keeps at her desk tells the story of a man with young kids that didn’t make it out. Cindy says it’s a reminder of how important public education is, and now one of her favorite duties is teaching fire safety to first graders in the county. Murphy passes out ten year smoke alarms to the first graders during the fire safety presentation, with the hope that the kids will encourage parents to put the alarm up.

“I wanted to make sure from that point, when we had that tragedy in Harrison County, that we weren’t going to have that happen if I can help it. And I do that by making sure I send these kids home with a working smoke alarm,” said Murphy.

Another difficult part of the job is that it can be difficult to balance family time, which might be a reason why women are less likely to take on this job.

“When I was on shift, you’re away from home for 24 hours. So if you’ve got little kids, you’re not there for Christmas morning, or you’re not there for every birthday morning, and so those are difficult choices for women to make,” said Murphy, “But it’s a great career. When those kids look up to you because they know that mom’s not here today, but I know she’s at the fire station because I know she’s out saving people.”

The siding of a house is starting to melt off as a fire rages inside

Despite all of the difficult parts of being a firefighter, Captain Murphy said that she enjoys the job and she couldn’t imagine doing anything else.

“You know, there’s a lot of careers and there’s a lot of things that you can do that will pay you more money and not cause as much stress as this job causes you,” said Murphy, “So a lot of people stand there and say, ‘This is not going to be for me,’ even if there’s a question in their mind of if they want to. But then there’s that 19 year old kid that’s really the adrenaline junkie that just enjoys doing the fire service or enjoys doing the technical rescue side of it or any of those different facets that we have. Those are cool careers for people, and it’s extremely rewarding at the end of the day.”