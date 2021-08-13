Friday the 13th: A day of misery

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Whether superstitious or not, you probably noticed the date this Friday the 13th. The date is commonly considered unlucky and has been for thousands of years.

Some people think the omen dates to biblical times when Jesus was killed on Friday after thirteen people dined at the last supper the night before. Others think the unluckiness emerged after several famous deaths occurred on the day, such as American businessman Thom Lawson and Italian composer Gioachino Rossini.

Regardless of the origin, paraskavedekatriaphobia, or the fear of Friday the 13th, is quite common.

The fear of the number 13 is even more widespread; some buildings skip labeling the 13th floor and some airports do not label the 13th gate.

Even though the omen is widely recognized, there is no proof that the day is unlucky. If you look at the number of deaths, hospital visits, and accidents that happen on Friday the 13ths compared to other days of the year, the results show no spike or major change.

And not every country sees Friday the 13th as a reason for fear. Italy views Friday the 17th as a much scarier day, and in many European and Spanish speaking countries, Tuesday the 13th brings bad omens instead.

In addition to cultural inconsistencies surrounding the day of misery, Friday the 13th also made way for good things as well as bad including the Friday the 13th horror movie and the birth of several celebrities such as actors Mary Kate and Ashley Oleson, novelist and playwright Samuel Beckett and Cuban President Fidel Castro. . . okay, maybe not all good things.

Regardless of whether you are treating this Friday the 13th like any other day or hiding at home hoping away back luck, know that despite luck, you can look forward to another Friday the 13th holiday in May of 2022.