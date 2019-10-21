How to become an airline pilot: A Day in the Life

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Kevin Webb begins his day at 3 a.m., when he wakes up and goes to work at the North Central West Virginia Airport. It’s too early for most, but it’s a part of Kevin’s college degree.

Kevin is a junior student at Fairmont State in the Aviation Technology program with the Professional Flight option. He is training to be a commercial pilot.

At the airport, Kevin is a customer service agent for both United and Allegiant Airlines. He checks people in to their flights, takes their checked baggage, and assists in boarding passengers onto their flight.

Journey to becoming a pilot Student pilot license Private pilot certificate Instrument rating Commercial pilot certificate Multi-engine rating Airline transport pilot certificate

After his shift, Kevin drives around the runway to the Fairmont State’s hangar, which is attached to the airport. He will either have a ground school, learning the material in a classroom setting, or flight lessons–practicing in an actual aircraft.

On this day, Kevin completed a stage three check ride for his commercial pilot license. In order to pass the flight check, you must master different flight maneuvers such as steep turns, slow flights, stalls, chandelles, lazy eights and landing techniques.

Since the time of this video, Kevin has received the commercial pilot license and is now working on his Flight Instructor Rating.

When Kevin is done at the hanger, he heads back to Fairmont for classes on campus at Fairmont State.

Kevin Webb flying a Fairmont State aircraft during a check ride Commercial pilot certificates require Complete ground training

Pass the written knowledge test

Log at least 250 hours of flight time

Pass the check ride

Kevin said he always knew he wanted to do something in aviation.

“About six or seventh grade, I began boy scouts and the first badge I earned was in aviation,” said Kevin, “So my first year at college, I went to [West Virginia University] in the Aerospace Engineering program. After a year of that, I realized that wasn’t quite what I wanted to do.”

Kevin Webb listens and takes notes during a ground school lecture.

From there, he decided to enroll in the Flight program at Fairmont State. This is his second year in the program. Once he achieves the Flight Instructor Rating, he plans to be an instructor for Fairmont State during his senior year and a couple years afterwards in order to build flight time, which goes towards the Airline Transport License. Kevin needs about a thousand more hours of flight time before he can operate a commercial airline.

“Dream job would just be flying a commercial airline one day. Passengers or cargo–doesn’t matter to me. Just something that goes really high and really fast,” said Kevin.