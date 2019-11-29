How to choose the right Christmas tree for this holiday season

FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. – Now that Thanksgiving is over, it’s finally time to put up the Christmas tree and decorations to kick off the holiday season.

French Creek Christmas Tree Farm has a selection of high-quality trees that bring the beauty and aroma of the forest to your home.

Whether it’s your first time choosing a real Christmas tree or if it’s a family tradition, there are a few steps you should follow to make sure your tree lasts until Christmas day.

The first step to follow is to pick a spot in your home where you will be placing the tree. This will allow you to determine the height the tree needs to be, so that will help avoid picking one too short or too tall.

The next step is to do a freshness test: pull your hand toward the tip of a branch, allowing the branch to slip through your fingers. If there aren’t any needles falling out of the branch, that’ll indicate that the tree is fresh.

The final step is to check the bottom of the tree to see if there is any sap. That would indicate that the tree is fresh. If the bottom is dried out and crusty, it would be a sign that the tree has been cut for a while and isn’t fresh.

Following these steps are the best ways to pick a fresh tree that’ll last through December. This helps make the process more fun and will give you the best value for your money.