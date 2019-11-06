How to grow giant pumpkins

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. – There’s a bit of magic and mystery associated with giant pumpkins. It really makes you wonder, how did they get to be so big? Marlin Lawson, a gardener from Bruceton Mills, decided to give it a go this year and ended up with a pumpkin weighing more than 200 pounds.

“My son, he went to Connecticut and got the seeds and he wanted me to try to plant them. So he got me five seeds and I planted all five of them,” said Marlin, “We got three pretty good sized pumpkins out of them. We’re going to go for a 600 pound one next year.”

Marlin Lawson’s seeds from Connecticut. He says he will plant these seeds next year.

He said growing a big pumpkin mostly has to do with the seeds, but there’s more to it than just that.

“Getting the ground right and the fertilizer and stuff like that, which I had no idea what I was doing when I did that, and so this was, like I said, the experimental year,” said Marlin, “I’ve been doing a lot of reading, a lot of research and, you know, I just put mine out there. Didn’t even really do what I was supposed to do and we got one like that so I think if I pay attention and do what I’m supposed to do then we can get a pretty good sized one next year.”

For maximum growth, some pumpkin growers put different kinds of fertilizer down at the proper times. For example, when the pumpkin plant has a six leaves, you have to use a liquid nitrogen heavy fertilizer, but when the first flowers appear, you should use a phosphorus-heavy fertilizer.

“One of my other friends said he used Miracle Grow. I never did that on mine. I just used fertilizer but we’re going to try some different things on it and we’re going to have several of them next year,” said Marlin, “I already got 10 seeds from Connecticut ready to go.”

Marlin’s largest pumpkin this year weighed 212 lbs. He entered it in the Buckwheat Festival’s competition in his granddaughter’s name, and they won the blue ribbon. After the festival, they carved the pumpkin.

“She called me every once and a while and she’d say “Pappy, is my pumpkin growing?” I said, well you’ll have to come over and see,” said Marlin, “But it surprised me. It growed big and fast.”

After the festival, they carved the pumpkins into jack-o-lanterns and they keep them in front of the house.