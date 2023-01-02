CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – 2022 proved to be a big year for West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s happy companion, Babydog. The English Bulldog has become an unofficial mascot of the mountain state during Gov. Justice’s time in office, and as such, she has captured the love of many a West Virginian.

So what were some of the iconic moments that Babydog had in 2022?

During a West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (WVDNR) Law Enforcement ceremony, Babydog was gifted with a vest to match the incoming batch of K-9 units joining the WVDNR Police. According to the vest, Babydog was given the rank of Colonel.

Babydog helped Gov. Justice while he was out bow hunting by luring in the deer with her snoring, which Justice decided to share with the world over on Twitter. But, with how hard she works, who can blame her?

Babydog made her film debut in the recent “Christmas at the Greenbrier” Christmas movie. While she only had a small role, she was clearly the star.

The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and First Lady Cathy Justice revealed an official 2022 Limited Edition Christmas Ornament, and it’s pretty adorable. The Babydog design was made by Charleston stained glass artist Amanda Buckner and only 500 were made.

Gov. Jim Justice was prepared to introduce 20,000 Northern Bobwhite Quail to the mountain state, but only one got the privilege to meet Babydog.

High Ground Brewing in Terra Alta introduced “Baby Doge” to the world. With an alcohol percentage of 4.9%, the can features Babydog wearing a pair of goggles and was designed by the West Virginia artists of Wonderfully Weird Designs.

After singer and actress Bette Midler called West Virginians “poor, illiterate and strung out” in a tweet, Gov. Justice made a response of his own at the end of his televised State of the State address. To close off his address, he lifted up Babydog and flashed her rear end to the cameras and crowd, saying “Babydog tells Bette Midler and all those out there: Kiss her heinie.”

