Join the West Virginia Garden Challenge to support gardening during COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Extension Service is calling for state residents to join the Grow This! West Virginia Garden Challenge.

According to the WVU Extension Service, the garden challenge is a way for individuals, families, and groups to grow food, share tips and ideas and support gardening in the state. Experienced gardeners, people new to gardening and everyone in between is welcome to be part of the Grow This! Challenge.

All someone has to do is fill out this survey, while supplies last, to request the seeds. In addition to getting free seeds, those involved will also receive a weekly garden email newsletter. It’ll explain how to take care of certain seeds that have special needs. The newsletter will also contain a weekly to-do list calendar for gardening.

Gardening is a safe way to get outside and pick it up as a new hobby until the Stay at Home order is lifted. According to the Grow This! Facebook page, they will be closing down the sign-ups on April 12 (Easter Sunday) so they’re able to send the seeds out in time.