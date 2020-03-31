LET’S GO project helps parents and children ‘look for the helpers’ during COVID-19 pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A group of medical and education experts at West Virginia University is asking parents to take the advice of one Mr. (Fred) Rogers and “look for the helpers” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leveraging Education To Show Gratitude of Occupations (LETS GO) project aims to educate children about a number of careers essential to combatting the virus, from epidemiologists and health officers, to food service workers and custodians.





The project also aims to share gratitude for the essential workers. As children learn about each field, they are asked to create a card or sign, snap a photo or write a letter to share with workers in that profession. Assistant Professor for the Department of Pediatrics, Dr. Lisa Costello, explained that the project is allowing children to be creative and learn how to be empathetic.

“This project is a reminder that we’re all in this together,” Dr. Costello explained. “We’re going to have to be creative, and to find ways to support one another. Sharing messages of support and expressing kindness goes a long way. As a physician, I’m grateful for the outpouring of love, but we want to share that love with all the folks who are helping.”

Other officials, like Dr. Amy Root who is an Associate Professor for Child Development and Family Studies, explained that the efforts will help offer emotional support to everyone during this time.

“Gratitude has been linked to increased well-being, both for the person initiating an act of thanks and those who are receiving the thank you. Our hope is that this effort will provide emotional support both for the COVID-19 pandemic heroes/helpers, as well as the children and families who will be sharing their gratitude for the persons in these fields.”

To join the conversation on social media channels, search and tag posts with #LETSGOgratitude. Officials also explained that lesson ideas will be available at the WVU Department of Learning Sciences and Human Development’s Facebook page.