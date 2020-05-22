Local dentist office speaks out about reopening and following guidelines

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With the state slowly opening back up, local dentist offices are following strict guidelines that were implemented for the safety of their patients and staff members.

With the guidance of the West Virginia Board of Dentistry and Gov. Jim Justice, Dominic J. Raymond II DDS has opened its doors to resume all dental services.

During the scheduling postponed appointments, they must ask each patient a series of COVID-19 related questions required by the American Dental Association. Patients must follow specific instructions once they arrive for their appointments.

According to Kathy Raymond, who is the Business Manager at Raymond, said that when each patient arrives, they must wait in their car and call the office before going inside. Once they go inside, they will have their temperature taken with a forehead thermometer. They’re required to wear a mask until they go in for treatment.

“It’s everything that was given to us from the ADA to follow with the guidelines in coordination with the CDC and OSHA because you’re only protecting the patients but you’re also protecting the people that work with you,” said Raymond.

With the guidelines and procedures given to them, they’ve come up with a plan to open the office while keeping social distancing as their top priority.

They have what they call “doctor days” and “dental hygienists days” where the doctors have access to the rooms on Mondays and Wednesdays. The dental hygienists have access to the rooms on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This plan ensures that the entire staff isn’t in the office at the same time so that they’re able to maintain the social distancing procedure.

Dr. Dominic J. Raymond II said, “After we treat a patient and clean the room, we try to wait about an hour at least before we go back to that room. We try to utilize all eight chairs that we have here to make it as safe as possible.”

Kathy Raymond mentioned that despite the fact that they are operating at about 50% of their typical operation, their top priority is keeping their patients and staff safe.

Dr. Raymond discussed that he feels comfortable opening back up after gaining a lot of research on how to do it effectively.

“We had training with the staff before we opened up so that everyone was on board with what we needed to do in the office,” he said.