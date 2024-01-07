BOERNE, Texas (WBOY) – TODAY NBC will be sharing the first interview with West Virginia native Mary Lou Retton on Monday.

Retton, 55, spent several weeks in an ICU in Texas back in October with a rare form of pneumonia. She was released from the hospital on Oct. 22 and made her first public statement the following week.

For the first interview since her illness, Retton sat down with Hoda Kotb from TODAY in Texas where she is recovering with a portable oxygen apparatus. In a preview released by NBC on Sunday, Retton told Hoda that she is normally a very private person who isn’t used to being interviewed about her personal life. Although Retton’s daughters gave updates about her condition through her illness, many details were kept private.

In the exclusive interview, Retton told Hoda that her daughters were told to prepare for the worst as her oxygen levels got extremely low.

“I am blessed to be here because there was a time when they were about to put me on life support,” Retton revealed during the TODAY interview.

The full TODAY interview with the Fairmont, West Virginia native will air on WBOY-NBC at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8.

Retton was a five-time Olympic medalist in gymnastics in 1984, winning the all-around gold and scoring perfect 10s in two events. She is considered an American sports icon, America’s sweetheart and one of the most famous people from West Virginia.