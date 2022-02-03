MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WV Kids Count recently released The State of West Virginia’s Children Data Book 2021. The annual data book tracks trends in the well-being of the state’s children by looking at economic, education, health, and family and community indicators. The report found a few promising strengths, such as improvements in children in poverty, but points out challenges like a high rate of babies with low birth weight. The data book also ranks counties by overall child well-being by determining the average rankings of individual indicators.

1 Putnam 25 Roane 2 Monongalia 26 Wyoming 3 Ohio 27 Cabell 4 Hancock 28 Fayette (tied) 5 Taylor 28 Wetzel (tied) 6 Wood (tied) 29 Mercer 6 Jefferson (tied) 30 Morgan 7 Calhoun 31 Braxton (tied) 8 Marion 31 Mineral (tied) 9 Tyler 32 Glimer 10 Pendleton 33 Monroe 11 Randolph 34 Preston (tied) 12 Berkeley 34 Wirt (tied) 13 Harrison 35 Boone (tied) 14 Ritchie 35 Greenbrier (tied) 15 Grant (tied) 36 Mingo 15 Tucker (tied) 37 Mason 16 Hardy 38 Wayne 17 Pleasants 39 Hampshire (tied) 18 Pocahontas (tied) 39 Kanawha (tied) 18 Nicholas (tied) 40 Webster 18 Marshall (tied) 41 Lewis 19 Jackson 42 Lincoln 20 Brooke 43 Clay 21 Upshur 44 Logan 22 Barbour 45 Summers 23 Raleigh 46 McDowell 24 Doddridge

1. Putnam

Putnam county stands out as the county with the lowest rate of children in poverty. They also come in second for the lowest percentage of children in households with high housing cost burden (17.6%) and children without health insurance (2.6%). The county’s lowest ranking category is children in single-parent homes (30.7%), where they rank 18th in the state.

2. Monongalia

Monongalia county ranks second in the state for having a low percentage in three categories: children in families where the household head lacks a high school diploma (6.2%), children with parents lacking secure employment (9.3%), and teen births per 1,000 (6.9). The county’s lowest ranking category is high school students not graduating on time (8.4%), where they rank 30th in the state.

3. Ohio

Ohio county stands out as being the county with the lowest percentage of children in families where the household head lacks a high school diploma (6%). The county also ranked third for having a low percentage in two categories: high school students not graduating in time (1.7%) and children in households with high housing cost burden (17.8%). However, Ohio county ranks 27th in children in single-parent families (36%).

4. Hancock

Hancock county stands out as ranking first in having the lowest percentage of children in families where the household head lacks a high school diploma (6%). The county also ranks second in having the lowest percentage of young children not in school (51.91%). However, Hancock county ranks 53rd for children in single-parent families (47.9%).

5. Taylor

Taylor county ranks fourth in the state for having a low percentage of children in households with a high housing cost burden (18%). The county also ranks seventh for having a lower percentage in two categories: children in families where the household head lacks a high school diploma (8.6%) and children without health insurance (3%).