Morgantown Bike Board hosts “Wheelie Wednesday” to bring awareness to cycling infrastructure

MORGANTOWN, W.VA – The Morgantown Bike Board held a “Wheelie Wednesday” social ride to get local cyclists on the road and rail trail to see some of Morgantown’s art installations and also support making the city a more bike friendly area.

Cyclists gathered downtown for a 7.4 mile ride through Morgantown. They visited several murals and the new rainbow crosswalk on Wilson Avenue along the way.

City Staff Engineer and Bike Board Representative Drew Gatlin led the group through Morgantown. The cyclists rode with lights and a boom box playing music to let people know that they were coming. Visibility is key to making cycling a more viable source of transportation in Morgantown.

The bike board meets the first Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at Morgantown City Hall and will be organizing more social events in the future to increase visibility and activism in the local area.