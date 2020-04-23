Morgantown woman’s love of tie-dye becomes a small business, offers coronavirus distraction

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With everyone stuck at home, due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are looking for ways to entertain their kids, and good old fashioned tie-dyeing is fun for the whole family. Tie-dyeing is known for being fairly easy, but advanced tie-dyeing can be more than just spirals and bullseyes. Dana Johnson of Morgantown, began tie-dyeing as a hobby in high school, and eventually created a small business called DanasDyes.

“You get two things that are fun. You get to do it, and then you get to open it up and see what you get, which is the best part,” said Dana, “You can’t really mess up a tie-dye, you know?”

Courtesy: DanasDyes

Dana puts intricate designs on her tie-dyes. She said she learned on YouTube how to translate a symmetrical pattern onto the fabric using tie-dye. Now, she creates anything from Christmas trees to Flying WVs.

“I wanted to start creating art. I wanted to start putting pictures on it, so that’s kind of my style of tie-dye,” Dana explained, “I like to put pictures on stuff, like a subject matter.”

But some of her favorite ones to make, she said, are animal-related.

“I love my dog. It’s one of my favorites–and my cat. And my jaws (shark),” said Dana, “I like doing animals, but they’re hard, and there’s not a whole lot I can do with them.”

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, DanasDyes is still taking orders. Dana said it’s been difficult, but she’s still doing OK.

“For me, I feel funny posting. My whole platform is really Facebook and Instagram. That’s where I do all my business,” Dana said, “And it’s like I feel funny posting because I just–people are hurting. I don’t want to ask for money. I don’t want them to have to buy something, yet I don’t want my business to fail, either.”

Courtesy: DanasDyes

She’s starting to do Facebook Live tie-dye tutorials for free, and she said it’s something she wants to continue to do.

“I just felt bad for the kids,” said Dana, “They needed something different do, and creativity is always awesome. It’s a good feeling to be able to create stuff.”

If anyone is interested in learning how to tie-dye, Dana suggests watching YouTube.

“It’s just a matter of sitting down and taking the time to watch it. That’s what takes the longest,” said Dana, “but that’s what I recommend to anyone is to just check on YouTube and just go order a kit from Amazon.”