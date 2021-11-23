National Espresso Day: 12 News visits local coffee shops

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Tuesday, Nov. 23, is National Espresso Day, and to celebrate, 12 News visited coffee shops around north central West Virginia to try their best espresso drinks.

The 12 News Digital team, Shayla Klein, Sam Kirk and Shyla Parsons, visited Winnie’s Cafe in Bridgeport. Winnie’s is fully embracing the holiday season and is decorated with festive lights and Christmas trees. The team tried an iced Honeybear (honey and cinnamon) latte, a hot pumpkin spice latte and an iced brown sugar and cinnamon latte, all of which were excellent! After finishing her iced latte, Web Manager Shyla, said she wished she had another one.

Inside Winnie’s Cafe in Bridgeport (WBOY image)

Outside of Winnie’s Cafe (Sam lost a shoe in the road trying to take this photo; WBOY)

Winnie’s Pumpkin Spice latte and Farmhouse Toast (WBOY image)

Winnie’s Brown Sugar and Cinnamon latte (WBOY image)

Winnie’s also offers delicious food. Shyla and Shayla both enjoyed Farmhouse Toast which had egg, avocado, and sun-dried tomatoes. You can find Winnie’s at 124 East Main Street in Bridgeport. It is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Just a block away from Winnie’s sits Almost Heaven Desserts and Coffee Shop. 12 News’ Creative Services Director Mikela Losquadro is a regular customer of Almost Heaven. To celebrate National Espresso Day, Mikela enjoyed her iced hazelnut latte with not one, not two, but three shots of espresso!

Almost Heaven has a large menu including coffee and baked goods (WBOY image)

The front door of Almost Heaven Desserts and Coffee Shop invites you to stop for a treat (WBOY image)

In addition to coffees that will make your heart race, Almost Heaven has a number of sweets and pastries to try. You can visit Almost Heaven at 100 West Main Street in Bridgeport on Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

12 News Chief Meteorologist Scoff Sincoff and Meteorologist Khalil McIver headed just across town from the station in Clarksburg to Stonewall Coffee Shop. Scott got his usual latte, and Khalil tried an Earl Grey tea with lavender. They reported that the drinks were great and definitely warmed them up on this cold Tuesday morning.

Stonewall Coffee storefront in 2019 (WBOY image)

Stonewall Coffee shop can be found at 218 Court Street in Clarksburg. It is open on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is closed on weekends.

Blue Moose Cafe in Morgantown has been in business for over 20 years. Multimedia Journalists Harley Benda and Jeena Cadigan headed to this oldie but a goodie to get their National Espresso Day fix. Jeena enjoyed a caramel latte and Harley a caffeinated hot chocolate. In addition to coffee drinks, the Blue Moose also offers tea and food to downtown Morgantown. It also sells shirts and local art.

The Blue Moose sign outside the cafe (WBOY image)

You can find the Blue Moose Cafe at 248 Walnut Street in Morgantown. It is open on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on weekends from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Inside the Blue Moose Cafe

12 News Multimedia Journalist Heather Hale headed to Elkins to try The Crossing Coffee Bar in Delmonte Market. The signature drinks that The Crossing offers change week to week, but Heather enjoyed the current special, a white chocolate mocha with caramel. Delmonte also offers ice cream and food and has a two-story shop filled with art and West Virginia goodies for purchase.

The Crossing Coffee Bar located inside Elkins’ Delmonte Market (WBOY image)

The entrance to The Crossing (WBOY image)

The Crossing Coffee Bar’s signature coffee (WBOY image)

You can visit The Crossing on Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

While there are so many shops that 12 News didn’t get to visit for National Espresso Day, we hope that you will visit one of these or a different north central West Virginia coffee shop to celebrate! Tune into 12 News at 6 on Wednesday or visit WBOY.com on Wednesday evening to see Multimedia Journalist Jake Ostrove take a Restaurant Road Trip to a new coffee shop in the Clarksburg area, Stone Tower Brews in Bridgeport.