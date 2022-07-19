CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Over the past several weeks, 12 News has asked its viewers, via Facebook, to help name the groundhog, or woodchuck, that lives in our parking lot.

Thousands of people weighed in with hundreds of name nominations and thousands of reactions and comments over three posts.

As of Tuesday, the official name has been declared—ThunderChuck!

In the final round of voting, which was posted at 7 p.m. on Monday evening, more than 1,500 people chose their favorite name between our two finalists.

Final voting post (WBOY image)

As of noon on Tuesday, ThunderChurck had received 976 votes, and WoodChuck Norris, which was the runner-up, received 552. Other top-nominated names included Pike Street Phil, Babyhog and Newsy.

While the gender of ThunderChuck is still unknown, we think the name suits the animal perfectly. Also spotted in the 12 News parking lot this week was a family of raccoons, but we have not tried to name them yet.