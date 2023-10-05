CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — There’s a good chance that no matter where you live in West Virginia you’ve heard at least one ghost story about your area, but how does West Virginia’s spookiness compare to other states? After all, every state has its share of ghost stories, not just West Virginia.

A map of America’s most haunted states. West Virginia ranked as the seventh most haunted state in the U.S. (Courtesy BonusFinder)

Using the number of cemeteries, documented ghost sightings, haunted locations and ghost hunters, bonusfinder.com, ranked each state on how haunted they are, and West Virginia was ranked the seventh most haunted state in the country.

West Virginia actually has the most cemeteries per capita, according to Find a Grave, which lists 8,207 cemeteries in the state, averaging about 462 cemeteries for every 100,000 people. West Virginia also ranked 12th highest for the number of ghost sightings per capita and number of haunted locations per capita.

West Virginia has several famous haunted locations like the Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, the abandoned Lake Shawnee Amusement Park, and the Flinderation Tunnel. West Virginia is also no stranger to creative cryptid stories like the Abagoochie of Webster Springs or the Vegetable Man of Marion County.

Although West Virginia ranked high when it comes to haunted states, it previously ranked among the lowest in the number of UFO sightings compared to other states.