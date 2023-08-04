WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Want to get paid to scare the bejeezus out of people? The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum (TALA) is looking for people to audition for its yearly haunted house.

To audition, actors or actresses must be at least 14 years old; actors that are 16 years or older are eligible for a paid contract. Actors can audition for a variety of roles such as jump scare actors or full speaking roles, and even more unique parts like stilt walker or puppet operator.

“We pride ourselves in finding a place for everyone who would like to join our team!” said one TALA representative. “No experience is necessary! We are happy to train our new team members in their assigned roles.”

Auditions will take place on Aug. 19, 20 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., but anyone who is unable to attend those days can email actors@talawv.com set up an alternate time. Actors of all skill levels are welcome to audition.

The audition itself will include group improv activities which will help people find a role that is a good fit for them during the haunted house; training, makeup and costumes for the haunted house are provided by the Trans-Allegheney Lunatic Asylum.