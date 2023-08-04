MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown is getting a bit more spooky. 12 News brought you a story back in July about Morgantown’s brand-new guided ghost tour. Recently, two members of the 12 News digital team got the chance to take the tour for themselves to see what it’s all about and maybe even see a ghost or two.

Danny Strakal from Mountaineer Excursions and Dark Hills Media met up with 12 News reporter Sam Gorski and Digital Producer Joey Rather at Woodburn Circle on WVU’s Downtown Campus, where he shared the popular story of the ghost of a cow that haunts the tower. From there he lead the tour around WVU’s campus and explained the history behind various buildings and the potential spirits that inhabit them.

One particular part of the tour that makes it different from your standard ghost tour is the interactivity. While making a stop at WVU’s Downtown Library, Strakal explained how he and other ghost hunters detect—and even attempt to communicate with—spirits in the area.

One device that Strakal used is known as a REM Pod, which he said emits a small electromagnetic field around the antenna. Strakal said that spirits are known to be able to manipulate these fields and if one gets near the device, then it will go off and measure the power of the spirit interacting with it.

Another device that Strakal used was an app on his phone called GhostTube. Strakal explained that GhostTube has the ability to detect the presence of spirits using a smartphone’s magnetometer—which is normally used for measuring direction and orientation—to detect spirits nearby. Strakal showed that the app also had the ability to seemingly translate communication from spirits and vocalize them through a voicebox. During the tour, eerie words were heard from the app such as “cigar,” “guilt” and “bad.”

Photo of a REM Pod used to detect changes in a small electromagnetic field (WBOY Image)

Despite being a key part of the city, WVU isn’t the only place in Morgantown that seemingly has the presence of spirits. The tour continued throughout downtown Morgantown with Strakal explaining the history of landmarks, buildings and stories of spiritual activity that he has heard about and investigated—including the famous WVU coed murders of 1970.

After seeing a few sites in the downtown area, Strakal showed off another unique part of the tour, the free food! As a part of the tour, Mountaineer Excursions has an agreement with Gibbie’s Pub & Eatery to provide free cauliflower wings and deep-fried pepperoni rolls to anyone that takes the tour.

Cauliflower wings at Gibbie’s Pub & Eatery (WBOY Image) Deep-fried pepperonoi rolls at Gibbie’s Pub & Eatery

(WBOY Image)

The tour continued throughout historic downtown Morgantown to include stories at popular locations such as Hotel Morgan and 123 Pleasant Street. On top of stories of ghosts and spirits that haunt the area, Strakal also provided a bit of history with each location and explained what the buildings and sites were originally for, and how they became what they are today.

Tours are currently offered Friday-Sunday with slots at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The tour lasts for about two hours and features a walk from Woodburn Circle to the bottom of High Street. Tickets start at $63.60/person which includes the aforementioned food at Gibbie’s. To learn more, visit the Mountainer Excursions website.