CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent study from Porch shows that West Virginia is ranked eighth for the number of ghost sightings per capita at 33.8 sightings per 100,000 people. The study uses paranormal encounters from the website ghostsofamerica.com, where anyone can describe their own ghostly encounters. Each encounter is tagged with a location, so you might see some familiar locations if you do some poking around.

Harpers Ferry, a town that was heavily involved in the American Civil War, also had the eighth-highest number of ghost sightings per 10,000 residents out of all the towns in the U.S. Meanwhile, the California goldrush town of Port Costa was number one with 2,190 sightings per 10,000 people. Many of its sightings involve a “lady in red” and her dog, who have been reported across the town.

The data also showed that over half of reported paranormal encounters occurred in small towns. As much as 58% of sightings happened in a city with less than 25,000 people. 31% of all sightings were in towns with a population between 1,000 and 9,999 people.

Also, make sure to keep your lights on this Halloween, as nearly a third (31%) of all sightings occurred in somebody’s house, whereas only 4% of stories mentioned a graveyard. But honestly, there are probably a lot more people hanging out in a house than in a graveyard.

Stories also reported seeing more men than women, and more girls than boys, with 54% of stories not specifying or knowing the gender of the ghost.

If you have your own paranormal encounter story to share, you can make your own post on the Ghosts of America website. Who knows? Maybe others have encountered something… or someone similar.