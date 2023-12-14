GHENT, W.Va. (WVNS) — A hidden Easter egg in the Netflix movie “Leave the World Behind” leads to a spooky location in the Mountain State.

In the film and at 0:33 in the trailer, a scene with a map of the United States is shown, and a QR code is hidden in the map.

Leave the World Behind Map with QR Code- Photo Courtesy- Pineapple Public Relations

Scanning the QR code will take viewers to a page on the Visit Mercer County website about the Lake Shawnee Abandoned Amusement Park. A reason for the code leading to this Mercer County attraction was not given, however, according to Jamie Null of Visit Mercer County, people are noticing it, as pageviews for the Lake Shawnee page have increased since the release of the movie.

The website is not the only place that people are going for more information. Lake Shawnee Abandoned Amusement Park owner Chris White received phone calls about the movie that started when the trailer was released.

Use the QR code in the movie to follow the Easter egg, and find out more about this haunted Mercer County location.