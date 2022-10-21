CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia, it’s time to open your eyes and look up. According to data from the National UFO Reporting Center Database that was compiled by Myvision, West Virginia only ranks 40th in total UFO sightings since 1974. In its 48 years of operation, the National UFO Reporting Center has gathered more than 150,000 reports of Unidentified Flying Objects and Unexplained Aerial Phenomena.

California was ranked number one with 15,401 sightings, but even though California has over 17 times more sightings than we do, West Virginia has more UFO sightings per capita at 0.00047 sightings per person to California’s 0.00039 sightings per person, about 20% higher than those west coasters.

Surprisingly, 78% of the 1,038 people surveyed believe that aliens exist, so about the same percentage of people believe in God as they do in aliens. Coincidence? On top of that, 46% of survey participants believe we have already aliens or UFOs at Area 51. Coincidence?

When it comes to the government and the scientific community, two-thirds of respondents believe officials know more about extraterrestrials than what they are making known to the public, and 29% believe the government is not taking aliens and UFOs seriously enough.

None of these stats matter though, what really matters is, will we be invaded? Will they be friendly? While more than one in six respondents say they are scared about the potential of an alien invasion, there is a 50/50 split as to whether people believe aliens are friendly or unfriendly. But until one pulls into our solar driveway to deliver us a cosmic baked good basket, or until a Death Star blows up Earth, we’re never going to know for sure.

If you want to read the full study by Myvision you can go here, or you can look at some of the study’s results down below.