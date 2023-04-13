MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Have you ever wanted to be on your own in a haunted place? How about a haunted prison? The West Virginia Penitentiary in Moundsville, West Virginia welcomes everyone for Thriller Thursdays.

Every Thursday the West Virginia Penitentiary is open to those 15 years or older for paranormal fun.

Thriller Thursdays at the Penitentiary go from 9 pm-midnight. Each attendee must complete a signed Paranormal Waiver/Agreement. The Penitentiary requires (1) parent/guardian per (5) children under the age of 18.

Thursdays at the Pen consist of a 90-minute guided tour, then you are set free to roam the Penitentiary for the remainder of your time.

Those attending should bring flashlights, cameras, extra batteries, and any investigative equipment that you might need. You are allowed to bring snacks, refreshments, and coolers but alcohol is not permitted.

Tickets for Thriller Thursdays are only purchased online. Tickets for the event are $40 and can be purchased here.