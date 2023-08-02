PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Philippi’s Lurch Fest will be marking its third year honoring the life and legacy of Philippi, West Virginia native Ted Cassidy, who embodied the larger-than-life, spooky “Addams Family” doorman and butler in the ’60s TV show.

Since Cassidy’s time, the franchise has spurred multiple reboots and reinterpretations, bringing the character of Lurch to nearly every generation, whether they know him from the ’90s movies featuring Raul Julia, Anjelica Huston and Christina Ricci, or the new “Wednesday” series that hit Netflix in 2022 and starred Jenna Ortega.

This year’s festival will feature events on Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5. It will be held at the Barbour County Historical Museum. The main festival date will be Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.

Ted’s son, Sean, will undergo the “Son of Lurch” transformation on Aug. 4 with the help of Ted’s biographer and makeup artist, Christofer Cook.

New this year, bring your own boat or rent one from ExploreWV for the Lurch Fest Paddle out and back on the Tygart River. Boaters will meet at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 on the boat ramp next to the Philippi Covered Bridge. The City of Philippi said ExploreWV charges $30 for a single and $40 for a tandem boat and can be reached at 304-566-9613.

On Saturday, there will be live music from noon to 9 p.m. As of July 9, the City of Philippi said the lineup was:

Noon – 1 p.m. — Jim Snyder

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. — Greg Short & Friends

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. — Samuel James & New Impulse Band

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. — Full Cirkle

7 p.m. – 9 p.m. — Stone House

High Ground Brewing’s Lurch-themed brut IPA. Credit: City of Philippi.

The city also announced on July 8 that High Ground Brewing will return for the festival in 2023, and they’re bringing a special Lurch-themed brut IPA called “You Rang”—named after the character’s catchphrase. Beer experts describe brut IPAs as less bitter due to their use of aromatic hops, so even if you normally reach for a different type of brew, it may be something you enjoy.

Big Timber Brewing will also be returning.

There will be a new beer vendor at the festival this year too, the city said. Screech Owl Brewing, based in Bruceton Mills, will attend.

Food vendors will include Phillippi restaurants like Margarita’s, and Little Moes, which will be making a return with four sandwiches—each named after an “Addams Family” character, and each coming with a side of the restaurants’ fresh-made potato chips.

Lil’ Moe’s offerings for Lurch Fest. Credit: City of Philippi

In total, the city said there will be almost 40 vendors from all over the area selling “Lurch Merch.”