Public pools open for the summer with social distancing guidelines put into place

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Board of Parks and Rec was cleared to open Krepps and Marilla Pools for the summer.

The BOPARC worked with the County Health Department, stayed on track with the weekly updates from the Governor’s Office and followed the guidelines released relating to pool operations.

Melissa Wiles, who is the BOPARC Executive Director, said, “We determined that we could open pools, with modifications, in order to honor the guidelines. We presented a plan to our Health Department and were cleared to open.”

Several additional safety guidelines have been implemented to ensure social distancing, additional cleaning and disinfecting measures were enacted and staff members were trained to recognize and adhere to those guidelines and measures. Pools are still open normal hours from noon to 6 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

The pools have social distance markings at entry, in the dive and slide lines, as well as on the pool deck and in grass areas, hourly cleaning of common areas and touch points, separate facility entry and exit, and an on-deck first aide area. Pool concessions and vending will not be available during the 2020 season. Small coolers 30 quarts or smaller will be permitted.

All pool deck furniture has been removed, however, people are permitted to bring their own lawn chairs, as well as beach style umbrellas. Umbrellas must be, “beach style,” and be able to, “twist,” into the grass.

“Social distancing is required. We took measures to accommodate that and make it easier for our patrons to visually follow to ensure compliance, such as marking areas for individual family groups that are clearly within guidelines,” said Wiles.

The board requests that everyone must remain 6 feet away from other guests that do not reside in the same household. This includes while in the water. Patrons are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings upon entry, during use of the bathhouse and upon exit.