Riders take the leap at UCI Mountain Bike World Cup

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. – Thousands of fans gathered at Snowshoe Mountain Resort over the weekend for the 2019 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup.

Professional mountain bikers from around the world competed in the international cycling competition. Riders from the downhill and cross-country disciplines raced over the course of four days—Thursday through Sunday.

Fans of mountain biking lined the sides of the tracks with flags, signs and noisemakers to cheer on their favorite riders.

Snowshoe Mountain Resort prepared for the event for over two years. They constructed the downhill and cross-country courses to be some of the most challenging tracks in the UCI series featuring steep drops and several man made features.

The event helped aid in furthering West Virginia’s tourism boom, bringing in thousands of fans from across the United States and around the world to watch the racing and stay at the resort over the four days.

Snowshoe offers nearly 40 trails and 1,500 feet of elevation within the resort. Many trails feature lift access from the bottom.

The bike park will be open until closing day on October 19.