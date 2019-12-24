Ski and snowboard season returns to the mountain state

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. – Ski and snowboard season has officially kicked off here in West Virginia.

Snowshoe Mountain Resort has almost half of its trails open and ready for skiers and snowboarders to ride. The resort features varying terrain that can entertain novice skiers and experts alike.

Snowshoe Mountain Resort isn’t the only ski spot in West Virginia. There is Canaan Resort in Davis, Winterplace Ski Resort in Ghent and Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.

Snowshoe will be offering a “Free Ski Day” to any West Virginia Resident that can provide a proof of residency on March 22, 2020.

