Snowshoe Mountain Ski Resort is hosting the 2019 mountain bike world cup finals

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. – Snowshoe Mountain Ski Resort received a new ride center from the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA). The Snowshoe Highlands Ride Center is located in Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

Snowshoe has been selected as the host site for this year’s UCI Mountain Biking World Cup Finals, which is the first UCI World Cup in the U.S. since 2015. The world cup will take place September 6-8, 2019.

According to the public relationship manager, Shawn Cassell, they’re projecting to have an attendance of 15,000 people during the world cup finals.

The IMBA Ride Center’s are large-scale facilities with something for every rider from all skill levels. The ride centers offer ride experiences from backcountry adventures, to shuttle-served gravity trails, to expert-only trails, to family-friendly riding.

There are a total of 40 IMBA Ride Centers in the world. In the Mid Atlantic Region, there are five IMBA Ride Centers including the new Snowshoe Highlands IMBA Ride Center.

Mountain biking is a great way to bring in tourism dollars during the off season for skiing. Tourism in Pocahontas County already brings in an estimated $94 million dollars for the economy.

“There is a huge focus on growing spring, summer and fall, and weatherproofing the business a little better. Mountain biking is a great way to do that.” Shawn Cassell

Pocahontas County is home to the Green Bank Observatory, Pearl S. Buck Birthplace, Monongahela National Forest, Snowshoe Mountain, five state parks, two state forests, eight rivers.