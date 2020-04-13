The benefits of fostering and adopting pets during COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Haley Moore always knew that she wanted to adopt a dog and when COVID-19 resulted in a “Stay at Home” order, she felt as though this would be the best time to finally bring home a “furever” friend.

Moore knew that adopting a puppy would take a lot of work and attention when it comes to house training. She is a full-time employee, which is why she waited to adopt until the opportunity presented itself.

“My partner and I have been working from home for the past few weeks,” Moore explained. “It just made the most sense to do it now because we can take her out and train her.”

There is some concern about whether newly adopted animals will have separation anxiety from their owners once they go back to work full-time. Moore stated that she already has a plan in place to make the transition easier for her puppy, Wanda, when she has to go back to work.

“Because we’re crate training her, our plan is to be in separate rooms from her for awhile, so while she is napping we’ll put her in the crate throughout the day as we would if we had our normal schedules,” She explained. “We’re also going to be putting her in doggy daycare a few times a week to try and alleviate that separation anxiety.”

Moore mentioned that she knew that humane societies and shelters were not being considered as essential businesses, which a lot of them have been shutting down. So being able to get as many animals home as possible is important.

“Now that everyone is at home,” She said. “I felt that I could use this as a silver lining while working from home. I’ve been wanting a dog for a really long time so this was just the perfect opportunity to do that.”

Olivia’s foster cat, April.

Olivia Young has been fostering pets for about two years, and she is still fostering pets during the Coronavirus.

When a pandemic isn’t occurring, she attends pet adoption events at Petco in Morgantown every Saturday, which she explained is a great, safe way to meet up with potential adopters. Young explained that it’s safe for everyone because it’s a very public, busy place and there’s also many other adoptable animals. So if they end up feeling like they’re not a great fit, there’s plenty of other pets they can learn and hold right there.

“At the beginning of this whole coronavirus thing, there was a big scare of whether animals could get the disease and whether they’d basically be a harm to their owners and could give it to them,” Young explained. “So there was an influx of animals being returned to shelters and definitely not being adopted out of fear, so I knew I wanted to help and do my part and immediately take in some cats to make sure they had a safe, warm place to be socialized and get ready for a great home.”

She explained how simple and rewarding it is to foster a pet. “It’s simple in the means of introducing a new cat (or two) to our house cats, and the same with our two bunnies. And that foster/rescue organizations usually offer to pay for all or help you with the needed supplies for your fosters and they pay for all the medicines and procedures they need of course too.”

She described it as giving an animal a warm, loving place to live and socialize until they get adopted by a new owner, so they don’t sit in a cold shelter alone waiting or get euthanized while waiting.

“The price of having another animal in your home and all the potential annoyances and effort that comes with that, is far outweighed by how you feel giving that animal to their forever home. It’s amazing. Of course, it can be sad but mostly it’s just really amazing to know that this animal that you’ve helped and loved and potentially taken from a really nasty situation, is now getting the best potential way to spend the REST of their life, all because of you and your rescue!”

Courtney Gelety is the Technology and Event Director for Appalachian Peace Paws Rescue. Since the Stay at Home order, she has had many people express interest in adopting and especially in fostering. Many people see the opportunity to give a homeless pet another chance at life, and also to have a new furry friend for company.

“The biggest benefit of adopting and/or fostering right now is that you are potentially home much more often, and able to spend time acclimating your new furry housemate to your environment. This is particularly great for animals that need to be socialized before adoption, as more time can be allotted for working with them,” Gelety explained.

Because they are a foster-based rescue organization, they don’t have a physical location or a shelter, which makes the process safer because the application is completed online, and home checks are done virtually.

Gelety explained that adopters can also pay the adoption fee online to minimize contact on the day of the adoption. After that, they meet at a public location and complete a very quick transfer of the animal.

She mentioned that they are not allowing adopters to meet fosters at their homes, or vise-versa. They have a small set of people who are lower-risk doing the physical meetup portion of the adoption. Adoption transfers are completed with masks, gloves (changed at appropriate times), disinfectants, and sanitizers.

“As challenging as our current situation is, there are many ways to find joy, and one way is by sharing your heart with a pet. Our animals need us to survive, and they provide us with endless love and companionship, both of which are invaluable in these uncertain times,” Gelety explained.

Those who are interested in fostering, there’s an online application that needs to be filled out, which can be found by clicking here. They will supply all the medical care and can even supply the food, litter etc., so all someone needs to do is supply the love!