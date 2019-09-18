The Cooking Goth makes Good Guys cereal bars

SHINNSTON, W.Va – Jack Smith, known as The Cooking Goth, is someone who enjoys cooking and reviewing food on YouTube.

Jack was inspired by his best friend, who told him that he should start a YouTube channel.

He will make anything from homemade cheesecake to pepperoni rolls to grilling steak. He will also review new food items, give cooking advice and tips.

“I wanted it to be The Cooking Goth because I didn’t want to just cook goth stuff. I wanted to cook more Martha Stewart type of stuff.” Jack Smith

Jack said he appreciates when he gets recognized in various locations and when he’s asked what recipe he’ll be cooking up next.

Dressing goth and wearing makeup is a way for Jack to express his true self, and has been since he was 15 years old. He said, “Some people will talk about how it has to be a character, but it’s definitely not a character.”

We met with Jack and he made us a new recipe based on the movie “Chucky.” He taught us how to make cereal bars step by step from the special edition Good Guys cereal.

Good Guys cereal bars recipe: